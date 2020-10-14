WC expanding access to Clinton County Succeeds loan-to-grant program

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College understands how the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic downturn can change the dynamics for local students’ access to higher education. Some may wish to stay closer to home during uncertain times, while others are realizing that special aid can provide the financial difference that makes attaining a college degree possible.

WC is expanding access to its Clinton County Succeeds program that has resulted the largest enrollment of Clinton County students, with 151 this fall, in the institution’s 150-year history.

Indeed, the stipulation that 2018, 2019 and 2020 high school graduates start their education at Wilmington College has been lifted for the spring 2021 and fall 2021 semesters, so those who first attended another institution are now eligible to transfer and take advantage of WC’s affordability through graduation.

Wilmington College is offering 2018 to 2020 graduates from Clinton County high schools a loan-to-grant award of up to $10,000, Qualifying students can enroll for the 2021 spring semester, which starts in mid-January, or for fall 2021. Applicants must demonstrate need and complete the FAFSA financial aid form.

This community partnership program is designed to attract local residents by giving these high school graduates an opportunity to get a local college education.

Those eligible to participate in Clinton County Succeeds are recent graduates of Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, East Clinton and Wilmington high schools, and Wilmington Christian Academy. It’s also open to Clinton County residents — 2018 to 2020 graduates — that are home-schooled or attend schools outside the county, and non-residents that attend Clinton County schools.

The up to $10,000 windfall includes $2,000 in annual loans for students’ freshmen and sophomore years, and $3,000 in annual loans for their junior and senior years. Upon their graduation from WC, the loan amount will be 100 percent forgiven.

Also, the College plans to continue the Clinton County Succeeds program for local 2021 high school and Southern State Community College graduates.

Any questions about Clinton County Succeeds can be directed to WC’s Sonia Thompson, bursar and associate director of Student One Stop Service Center, at sonia_thompson@wilmington.edu or, regarding transfer admission to Heather Miller, assistant director of admission, at <heather_miller@wilmington.edu>. Additional information is available online at www.wilmington.edu/succeed.

