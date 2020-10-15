WPD: Multiple arrests reproted

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 41-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 12:17 a.m. on Oct. 10 at a South South Street residence.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old female for alleged criminal trespass, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct at the 200 block of North Wall Street at 6:14 a.m. on Oct. 6.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old male for alleged reckless criminal trespass and theft at 1:38 a.m. on Oct. 6 at the 300 block of East Main Street.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old male for alleged vehicle trespass as well as on a felony parole warrant after he was located passed out in a vehicle at an auto-shop at 8:57 p.m. on Oct. 10.

• Police arrested a subject for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 8. The arrest took place around South Mulberry and West Truesdell Street. The report indicates drugs were involved, though it did not specify what kind.

• Police arrested a subject for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 12:17 a.m. on Oct. 14 on East Main Street. The report seized a syringe, according to the report.

• Police arrested a subject for a warrant at 7:07 p.m. on Oct. 12 on Sparta Avenue. Officers discovered a crystal-like substance on the subject, according to the report.

• At 7:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, during a traffic stop around East Main and North Walnut Street, police found the subject to have a handgun concealed in his waistband. Police collected the gun, magazine, and 10 9mm bulletsas evidence. The report indicates drugs were involved but did not specify what kind.

• At 1:38 a.m. on Oct. 11, police received a report of a burglary occurring at a North Mulberry Street residence. The report lists a semi-automatic handgun, a fireproof safe, and $2,500 in cash as the stolen items.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

