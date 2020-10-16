COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming local public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 15

• Virtual Book Chat for Adults online through the Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15. Chat about books you’ve being reading recently; hear from others and find a new favorite. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 17

• Fundraiser for Gabe and Jaime Polston, who were seriously injured in an accident (and who have four children), 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Food will be by donation only, and there will be a live band, raffle and silent auction.

• Memorial car show will be held in memory of Bobby Maxwell who died Sept. 19 at 33. The show will be held in the parking lot of Smyth Parts Plus store, 1573 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• For teens 12-18: LARPing— Live Action Role Playing — at Wilmington Public Library front lawn noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. All fighters and monks, mages and wizards, knights and warriors invited to the in-person event. All supplies will be provided. No weapons may be brought on site as they will be made at the library out of cardboard and foam. Masks and registration will be required and costumes are encouraged. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

• Clinton County Winter Farmers Market on Mulberry Street from 9-11:30 a.m. Pre-ordering items from all vendors available with ordering information at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com.

ˆ

Wednesday, Oct. 21

• Words & Wine at Home Book Club online through the Wilmington Public Library at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. Grab your favorite beverage and join others on the third Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. for a lively discussion; this month’s will be “The Bear” by Andrew Krivak. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

ˆ

Thursday, Oct. 22

• Blanchester community blood drive 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org .

• Free community dinner in Blanchester at Grace United Methodist Church 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 24

• Clinton County Winter Farmers Market on Mulberry Street from 9-11:30 a.m. More at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com.

ˆ

Sunday, Oct. 25

• Trick-or-treat drive-thru hosted by Elevation Community Church is set for 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 (rain or shine). Never leave your cars, yet bring home candy! The church is at 107 Eagle Martin Drive, Blanchester.

ˆ

Monday, Oct. 26

• Adult Virtual Pinterest Craft Night through the Wilmington Public Library will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct.26. Join other crafters on Zoom to make a beaded bracelet. All supplies will be provided after registration. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

ˆ

Saturday, Oct. 31

• For teens: Wilmington Library Crossing Spooktacular virtual event Saturday, Oct. 31. Halloween has come to Animal Crossing. Join the Teen Librarian and gather your friends for a festive night-in during Library Crossing: Spooktacular in the famous game on the Nintendo Switch. Register online and fill out a travel request form for a time slot to visit this mystical and festive island where a special guest awaits. A costume ball, party games, and a scavenger hunt are planned for the evening with lots of prizes to be awarded. Registration required for all programs at 937-382-2417 or at wilmington.lib.oh.us. Links to online events provided after registration.

• Car/Bike Benefit Show for Gabe and Jaime Polston, who were seriously injured in an accident, will be hosted by Riley’s Hair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Eagles #1224, 141 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington. Awards, food truck, bake sale, raffle items, 50/50 raffle and music and more. More info at https://bit.ly/3hJXxpa .

ˆ