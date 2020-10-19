Man indicted for WCH vehicular homicide; charged in death of 14-year-old girl

WASHINGTON C.H. — The Washington C.H. man accused of driving intoxicated Aug. 29 when he struck and killed 14-year-old Alexis Pollock has been indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide.

Along with the second-degree felony, Charles R. Scerba, 53, was also indicted by a Fayette County grand jury for third-degree felony failure to stop after an accident and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

Pollock was riding a bicycle Aug. 29 at approximately 8:39 p.m. near the Delaware Street/Rose Avenue intersection when the bicycle was struck by Scerba’s vehicle, according to the Washington C.H. Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene, the offender in the vehicle had allegedly fled the area on foot.

Pollock, an eighth grader at Washington Middle School, was transported to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for treatment, but later died from injuries sustained in the accident, according to police.

The alleged offender, identified as Scerba, was located and arrested at Save-A-Lot, 1151 Columbus Ave., without incident, according to police.

Scerba appeared with his attorney, Thomas Arrington, in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on Monday for his arraignment. He entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charges and his jury trial was set for Nov. 24.

Scerba is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $251,000 bond.

Charged in death of 14-year-old girl