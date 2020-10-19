Cowan campers cookout

Cowan Lake State Park held its 2020 Fall Campout on Saturday — open this year to only registered campers because of COVID-19. Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park provided soup beans, cornbread, fried potatoes and cookies for the campers. Also, a raffle was held with donations from TSC Wilmington, Clarksville United Methodist Church, Explore RV Rental and many others. Over $800 in donations was raised which will be reinvested back into improvements for the park. The Clinton County Foundation and Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce provided free masks and signs to help keep the park guests safe. Conner Hall was the winner of $250 from the split-the-pot raffle.

— — —

Submitted photos