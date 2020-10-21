Rotary welcomes CCPA economic director

Jennifer Ekey, Clinton County Port Authority Economic Development Director, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon at the Elks Club on Monday.

Ekey defined economic development as the creation of economic vitality for a community. It involves the thoughtful creation of a community vision which will attract employers and families alike.

She then defined economic development for Clinton County by asking, “What does Economic Development mean here?”

“It means that we get out and talk to businesses…often,” she said. “We talk about what needs the business has, how we can help them grow and expand or find resources. It means we work with the State of Ohio to secure incentives, grants and tax credits for projects when necessary.

“It means we work with local elected officials to make this a business friendly environment. It means we work with all the departments, boards and commissions within the county so that issues can be resolved and needs are met. It means we market and promote ourselves to showcase the assets of the community and ensure that we present Clinton County in the best possible light, at all times.”

When describing the program, Ekey noted that the funding partners include Clinton County Port Authority, Clinton County Board of County Commissioners, City of Wilmington, Clinton County CIC, and the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Ekey is also proud to note some recent accolades that the Port Authority and the Wilmington Air Park have received, which include: Best Workplace in Ohio as well as Best Airport in Ohio from Ohio Business magazine, and Highest Volume Cargo Airport.

Jennifer Ekey, Clinton County Port Authority Economic Development Director, with Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_IMG_0721.jpg Jennifer Ekey, Clinton County Port Authority Economic Development Director, with Dan Evers, President of the Wilmington Rotary Club. Submitted photo