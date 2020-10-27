Municipal court judge hands down sentences

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Oct. 19, 2020 and Oct. 23, 2020:

• Robert Thornberry, 71, of Wilmington, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Oct. 20, 2020 to Oct. 20, 2023, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Thornberry must take part in reporting probation and portable alcohol monitoring. Driving privileges granted effective Nov. 19, 2020. An additional O.V.I. charge along with a left of center violation and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Carter Nichols, 21, of Wilmington, criminal damages, sentenced to 90 days in jail (40 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Nichols must take part in supervised probation.

• Dylan Ballein, 27, of Wilmington, reckless operation, no operator’s license, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ballein must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A going 82 in a 65 mph speed zone charge was dismissed.

• Cody Brown, 25, of Washington Court House, physical control of vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Brown must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. ALS vacated. An ALS suspension charge was dismissed.

• Jodi Tompkins, 27, of Leesburg, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail, assessed $135 court costs.

• Brooke Bailey, 30, of Leesburg, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, no operator’s license, driving under suspension-financial, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $750, assessed $405 court costs. Additional charges of driving under suspension, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Jennifer St. John, 42, of Martinsville, animal cruelty, sentenced to 30 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. A trespassing charge was dismissed.

• Ricky Jones, 22, of Pleasant Plain, theft, sentenced to one day in jail, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Jones must have no contact with the victim and pay $105 in restitution.

