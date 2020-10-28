TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Wednesday, Oct. 28, the 302nd day of 2020. There are 64 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Oct. 28, 1962, Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev informed the United States that he had ordered the dismantling of missile bases in Cuba; in return, the U.S. secretly agreed to remove nuclear missiles from U.S. installations in Turkey.

On this date:

In 1858, Rowland Hussey Macy opened his first New York store at Sixth Avenue and 14th Street in Manhattan.

In 1886, the Statue of Liberty, a gift from the people of France, was dedicated in New York Harbor by President Grover Cleveland.

In 1922, fascism came to Italy as Benito Mussolini took control of the government.

In 1980, President Jimmy Carter and Republican presidential nominee Ronald Reagan faced off in a nationally broadcast, 90-minute debate in Cleveland.

In 1996, Richard Jewell, cleared of committing the Olympic park bombing, held a news conference in Atlanta in which he thanked his mother for standing by him and lashed out at reporters and investigators who’d depicted him as the bomber, who turned out to be Eric Rudolph.

In 2013, Penn State said it would pay $59.7 million to 26 young men over claims of child sexual abuse at the hands of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Jane Alexander is 81. Actor Dennis Franz is 76. Caitlyn Jenner is 71. Actor Annie Potts is 68. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is 65. Actor Lauren Holly is 57. Actor Julia Roberts is 53. Country singer Brad Paisley is 48. Actor Joaquin Phoenix is 46.