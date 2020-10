CMHS remote through Nov. 2

Due to COVID-19, Clinton-Massie High School will be on remote learning through Monday, Nov. 2.

There already was a planned district wide staff in-service day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, so high school students are scheduled to return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“Of course we will continue to re-evaluate daily. No changes are planned at this time for the middle school and the elementary school,” stated Superintendent Matt Baker in a Monday afternoon email.