Throwback Thursday: New water plant

Powder Lick
Thank you to Bev Beireis of the Clinton County History Center, who let us know that Powder Lick School (last week’s photo) was built in 1892 in Richland Township on Cherrybend Road on property currently owned by Wayne Ellis. It was in operation until Feb. 24, 1928 when Richland Township Schools were transferred to the Sabina School District. The old school building remained on the property until it was torn down a few years back after it sustained damage from a tornado that came through the area.
There were two versions of how the school got its name, but they could not find any written history to fully prove either as factual:
• It supposedly got its name from an old lady that used to poison dogs that harassed her animals.
• The school was located East of Melvin in the area of a gravel pit that was used as an area to store explosives, and this is why the locals referred to the school as Powder Lick.
These are some highlights from the News Journal on Oct. 29, 1976:
Locally
• ‘Fire destroys Blan IGA’
“BLANCHESTER — A supermarket was destroyed in an early morning fire here today which raged out of control for about four hours, and an adjoining hardware store had smoke and water damage. Eight firemen who were fighting the blaze were injured. Destroyed in the blaze was the IGA Foodliner on South Broadway Street. The P.E. Snyder Hardware Store had smoke and water damage.”
Injured were three Wilmington firemen: Kenneth Matticks, Jay Wiswell and an unidentified fireman; and two firemen from Blanchester and three from Fayetteville, none of whom were named. BFD Chief Don Walker said he understood that the Wilmington firemen were hurt when something fell on them; they were treated and released at Clinton Memorial Hospital. All others were treated for smoke inhalation.
• Julie Nimz, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Nimz, was shown having her candle lighted by U.S. Rep. Bob McEwen at the Republican bonfire rally at the fairgrounds. County candidates who spoke included James Knowles for sheriff; Ronald Carey, prosecutor; Oscar Hackney and David Bailey, county commissioners; Eleanor West, clerk of courts; James Nimz, county engineer; Mrs. Drusilla Peelle, treasurer; and Mrs. Mary Jean Richardson, recorder.
• Fifth-grade students at Wilmington’s Denver Place Elementary held a mock election. Pictured were Julie Rose, Carla Logan, Missy Chamberlain, Cathy Dodd, John Allemang, Chrissy Hughes, Jeff Newbry and Cortes Hamilton. Jimmy Carter prevailed over Gerald Ford in the presidential race.