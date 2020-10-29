Throwback Thursday: New water plant

Powder Lick

Thank you to Bev Beireis of the Clinton County History Center, who let us know that Powder Lick School (last week’s photo) was built in 1892 in Richland Township on Cherrybend Road on property currently owned by Wayne Ellis. It was in operation until Feb. 24, 1928 when Richland Township Schools were transferred to the Sabina School District. The old school building remained on the property until it was torn down a few years back after it sustained damage from a tornado that came through the area.

There were two versions of how the school got its name, but they could not find any written history to fully prove either as factual:

• It supposedly got its name from an old lady that used to poison dogs that harassed her animals.

• The school was located East of Melvin in the area of a gravel pit that was used as an area to store explosives, and this is why the locals referred to the school as Powder Lick.