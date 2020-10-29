Ask away: MHRB sets online community forum on holiday coping

As the holidays approach, many people may start feeling the stress and anxiety of getting things ready, preparing for potentially difficult family interactions and more.

That’s why the Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren & Clinton Counties will hold an online community forum for area residents to ask questions about ways to cope with the stresses of the holidays.

The online forum is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. It will also allow the community to ask any questions they may have about how the board works, what its responsibilities are to the community, and whatever else may be on their minds.

“We know the holidays can be stressful for people, but it’s not the only time of year that presents difficulties,” said Colleen Chamberlain, MHRBWCC executive director. “We want to answer whatever questions people have about whatever is on their minds, or at least point them in the right direction. We look forward to talking with people and having a great dialogue.”

To register for the forum, visit mhrbwcc.org and sign up on the homepage.

Will answer questions from community members