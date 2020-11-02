Church of God, Rotary ‘can do’ for others

Cardboard & Cans 2020 had teams competing using ideas and materials close to what Cardboard City and CanStructure previously used.

Competing teams were asked to apply all their creativity to fashion art of any kind — structures, pictures, sculptures, etc. — that speak to a theme of “Caring for Our Neighbors.” Construction materials used were cardboard, paint, duct tape and basically anything that a team could think of for the principle building material, including nonperishable and canned food items.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not slow the Wilmington Church of God team from participating in this year’s event to raise needed funds and food for the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Their youth group sold 150 boxed chicken and noodle dinners one Sunday and had a car wash at the church to raise funds for the event, and the team used one Sunday service as a donation day for the event.

The kids worked one week every night to complete their structure and the younger kids took care of collecting over 1,500 cans of food items.

In addition, the team raised $2,110 to support the shelter.

Their effort put them in first place for both the most creative structure that was built and the most money raised.

The CCHS provides emergency shelter, compassionate care and support to the homeless and underprivileged in Clinton County while remembering that each resident is a person of worth. Each night, they can house up to 38 men, women and children.

In 2019, the shelter was home for 253 individuals including 39 children and seven veterans. They called the shelter home for 6,811 nights and they were served 34,055 meals/snacks.

The Wilmington AM Rotary Club has been the sponsor of the event for many years, and this year’s event was co-chaired by Fadi Al-Ghawi and Brad Reynolds.

From left are: Fadi Al-Ghawi, Wilmington AM Rotary co-chair of the event); From the Wilmington Church of God, Erin Jones, Ginger Pendell, Emma Boll, Angel Boll, and Pastor Rich Boll; and Mark McKay, Wilmington AM Rotary president.