Community Calendar

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Thursday, Nov. 5

• Booklovers book discussion group will be held at Fellowship Hall of Grace United Methodist Church, Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5 discussing “Haunted Ground” by Erin Hart. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 937-783-3585 to get a copy of the book or for questions. New members welcome.

Friday/Saturday, Nov. 6-7

• Holiday at the Mill at Sugartree Mill Co., 316 E. Sugartree St., Wilmington 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy browsing the many unique items and doing your holiday shopping while enjoying a cookie & beverage bar, giveaways, store discounts and more. Part of proceeds benefit local organizations including New Life Clinic and Sugartree Ministries.

Wednesday, Nov. 11

• Annual Veterans Day Remembrance 10-11 a.m. Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial at the corner of E. Main St. and S. Walnut St. in Wilmington. Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing and wear a mask, and if you are ill please do not attend. Parking available in the courthouse parking lot.

• Monthly Wilmington blood drive sponsored by CMH noon-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Wilmington Municipal Building Moyer Room, 69 N. South St. Donors must make appointment at www.DonorTime.com or at 937-461-3220.

Saturday/Sunday, Nov. 21-22

• Holidays at the Creek craft fair hosted by the News Journal is 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday & Sunday at Caesar Creek Flea Market. Enjoy shopping its 40 or so vendors. For more info, visit https://bit.ly/2FZOHXs .