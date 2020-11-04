Unofficial totals show all 8 ballot issues in Clinton County approved

Seven tax renewal questions and a local liquor option all received voter approval on the general election ballots in Clinton County.

However, final vote totals and results will not be official until all votes are certified by Wednesday, Nov. 18; Ohio boards of election canvass of results begins on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Unofficial results of Tuesday’s election with all 36 precincts reporting in Clinton County were:

Jefferson Township

A five-year, 5.25-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Jefferson Township including Midland:

• For 458 — 75.33%

Against 150 — 24.67%

Village of New Vienna

A five-year, 3.5-mills tax renewal for current expenses to benefit New Vienna:

• For 257 — 57.75%

Against 188 — 42.25%

A five-year, 5.8-mills tax renewal for police protection, ambulance or emergency medical services to benefit New Vienna:

• For 321 — 71.33%

Against 129 — 28.67%

Village of Port William

A five-year, 3-mills tax renewal for current expenses to benefit Port William:

• For 49 — 60.49%

Against 32 — 39.51%

Union Township

A five-year, 6-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Union Township:

• For 1,309 — 73.17%

Against 480 — 26.83%

Washington Township

A five-year, 1.5-mills tax renewal for general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges to benefit Washington Township:

• For 673 — 62.03%

Against 412 — 37.97% A five-year, 1.6-mills tax renewal to provide fire protection, ambulance, paramedic, or other emergency medical services to benefit Washington Township.

• For 795 — 73.14%

Against 292 — 26.86%

Local liquor option, Sabina

There was also one local liquor option issue, in Sabina A Precinct, for the sale of wine and mixed beverages on Sundays between 10 a.m. and midnight by Ramdev LLC (doing business as Sabina Food Mart):

• Yes 333 — 59.78%

No 224 — 40.22%

VOTE TOTALS

Results are unofficial; Clinton Co. totals only

LOCAL

(Note: All races within Clinton Co. were unopposed)

Clinton County

Commissioner

• Brenda Woods (1-2-2021 term) 15,491

• Kerry Steed (1-3-2021 term) 14,433

Prosecutor

• Richard Moyer 15,614

(Note: Votes for Mr. Moyer, who died in September, will be credited as votes for acting prosecutor Andrew McCoy)

Clerk of Courts

• Cynthia Bailey 16,101

Sheriff

• Ralph Fizer Jr. 16,412

Recorder

• Tanya Snarr 16,069

Treasurer

• Jason Walt 16,133

Engineer

• Jeff Linkous 15,938

Coroner

• Ronald Seaman 16,083

Common Pleas Judge (Probate/Juvenile)

• Chad Carey 15,333

STATE/NATIONAL

Ohio School Board (elect 1)

Mary Bineger 7,664

Brenda Shea 8,035

Ohio Supreme Court (1-1-2021 term; elect 1)

Sharon Kennedy 10,280

John O’Donnell 6,589

Ohio Supreme Court (1-2-2021 term; elect 1)

Jennifer Brunner 7,185

Judi French 9,339

Judge, 12th District Court of Appeals (1-1-2021 term)

Matthew Byrne 14,032

Judge, 12th District Court of Appeals (2-9-2021 term)

Robert Hendrickson 13,736

Rep. to U.S. Congress — 15th District

Joel Newby (D) 4,034

Steve Stivers (R) 15,438

State Rep. (91st District)

Scott Dailey (D) 4,216

Shane Wilkin (R) 15,083

President

Joseph Biden (D) 4,556

Donald Trump (R) 15,061

Jo Jorgensen (L) 259

Howie Hawkins 64

Write-in 39

Vector illustration of Badge about the USA Presidential Election in 2020 https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Election-2020-free-clip-art-28.jpg Vector illustration of Badge about the USA Presidential Election in 2020 In the top photo, local residents vote Tuesday at the Wilmington Municipal Building; at bottom, Mark Breetz keeps warm in the early morning cold as he mans the outside booth at the polling place at the city building. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_voting-composite.jpg In the top photo, local residents vote Tuesday at the Wilmington Municipal Building; at bottom, Mark Breetz keeps warm in the early morning cold as he mans the outside booth at the polling place at the city building. John Hamilton | News Journal