Warm and fuzzy in many ways

NEW VIENNA — A small shop is hoping to give locals a small, warm and fuzzy bit of relief from a stressful year while also teaching them something.

Mother Cluckers Farmhouse in New Vienna is a little shop offering seasonal produce and plants along with locally made items such as candles and signs.

“It’s a collaboration of crafts from local people,” said owner Heather Hughes, describing the little barn as a co-op location.

The shop has also been offering DIY classes to kids and adults since the shop opened in 2019 though these classes have been limited due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In an attempt to help make 2020 tolerable, the shop has been showing locals how to make something warm and fuzzy — the last month saw them making things like fingerless mittens and Christmas stockings.

Hughes described the adult classes as already becoming a place for adults to converge and chat while doing a fun activity.

“When I had young babies there was nowhere to go and do anything,” said Hughes. “It’s really more of a place for moms to be able to set their kids down and be entertained while they chat with each other.”

Before the shop opened, Hughes was a stay-at-home mother and had been wanting to open up a shop for a long time.

“It was either do what I’ve been thinking about doing or get a real job,” she said.

She truly hopes this can take 2020 off the minds of a few locals and hopefully teach a skill not often used.

“It’ll eventually get lost if nobody uses it, so, (the classes) are a fun afternoon out and then you’re learning something that’s kind of a lost art,” she said,

To learn more about upcoming classes visit their website — mothercluckersfarmhouse.com — or look them up on Facebook.

Mother Cluckers Farmhouse sign. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_IMG_5935.jpg Mother Cluckers Farmhouse sign. John Hamilton | News Journal Heather Hughes in front of her business Mother Cluckers Farmhouse in New Vienna. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_IMG_5934.jpg Heather Hughes in front of her business Mother Cluckers Farmhouse in New Vienna. John Hamilton | News Journal

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

