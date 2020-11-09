Blanchester Schools eyes enrollment surveys

Blanchester School administrators hold a working luncheon on Monday reviewing parents’ enrollment surveys for the second semester. Superintendent Dean Lynch indicated 116 students requested switching from virtual learning to in-person learning, and 38 requested to switch from in-person to virtual.
