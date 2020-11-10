Solar power at Blanchester schools

From left, Blanchester School Board Member Kathy Gephart, former school board treasurer Darlene Kassner, Solar Power and Light COO Brent Boyd, Tom Helms of DeBra-Kuempel, Blanchester BPA Chair James Bowling, and Mayor John Carman break ground at the site of Blanchester Schools’ new solar panel. The panels are located behind the baseball field behind Blanchester Middle School.

John Hamilton | News Journal