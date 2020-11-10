Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports drugged drivers arrested

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 55-year-old Hillsboro male on a charge of physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated at 2:56 a.m. on Nov. 5. According to the report, deputies came across a parked running vehicle around State Route 28 East and Frazier Road in Midland, near the railroad tracks. The suspect was found passed out in the driver seat. According to the report, a pipe and grinder were located and a urine test was taken. Further drug charges are pending. A slow speed charge was also filed against the suspect, according to Clinton County Municipal Court records.

• Deputies arrested a 33-year-old Hamilton male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 5. According to the report, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle report at the 7800 block of U.S. 68 South in Blanchester/Washington Township. Deputies collected a “new bag of hypodermic needles and two hypodermic needles,” according to the report.

• Deputies arrested a 25-year-old Wilmington female, for alleged illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items after serving an arrest warrant at 2:47 a.m. on Nov. 5. According to the report, while at the detention center on Davids Drive, the suspect was found in possession of a “suspected controlled substance.” The report did not indicate what the item was specifically.

• At 3:37 p.m. on Nov. 4, deputies received a report of theft and vandalism at a 6000 block of U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township. According to the report, a catalytic converter was stolen off of a black Ford F150 and there was a cut through on part of a Dodge Dakota catalytic converter. A 42-year-old Wilmington male was listed as the victim.

• At 1:12 p.m. on Nov. 2, a 41-year-old male from Kentucky reported his 1991 Chevrolet truck was stolen over the weekend from a residence on Cuba Road in Washington Township. The vehicle is described as red with a black camper on top.

• At 3:09 a.m. on Nov. 3, deputies stopped a vehicle for a violation around State Route 73 East to U.S. 68 in Union Township. Upon stopping the vehicle, a 51-year-old female Clarksville passenger was found in possession of narcotics. The report lists a “bag of powder” as being seized.

• At 8:29 p.m. on Nov. 4, a 52-year-old Martinsville female reported tools were missing from her camper, located at Farmers Road in Martinsville. The report indicates $556 worth of tools were stolen. A 33-year-old Midland male, an acquaintance of the victim, is listed as a suspect.

• At 7:57 p.m. on Nov. 2, a 38-year-old Sabina female reported damage to her mailbox on Cline Road in Sabina/Richland Township. A 43-year-old Leesburg male, an acquaintance of the victim, is listed as a suspect.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

