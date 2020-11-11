Thankful for our veterans: Clinton County honors those who served

WILMINGTON — The guest speaker for the Clinton County Veterans Day program Wednesday challenged veterans to get involved in community service.

Counting the honor guard and other ceremony participants, about 80 people attended the program held outdoors at the Clinton County Veterans Memorial located near the courthouse.

Local veteran Paul G. Butler, who enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era and this year was inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, was guest speaker. After noting Clinton County residents have strongly supported local veteran projects, Butler encouraged local veterans to find a way that fits them to serve the community, if they haven’t already.

He gave examples of community programs and projects, ranging from Scouting, financial support for local athletic teams and blood donations, to Habitat for Humanity of Clinton County, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter, and local food banks.

There are many worthwhile projects going on in this community that could use help, Butler remarked.

He further observed that veterans are “uniquely equipped to serve” on such community programs because of skills they were taught while in the military. Those skills include teamwork, completing the mission, a work ethic, and having structure, all of which, he said, are needed in the sphere of community service work.

“Think of the impact you could have,” said Butler.

He suggested finding a project you have a passion for, and then see whether you can fit your particular skill set to it, such as carpentry or masonry for Habitat, or a statistician’s abilities to any of the local fundraising groups.

“Our community will be better for it, and you will have continued to serve after active duty,” concluded Butler.

In the invocation for the Veterans Day event, American Legion Post 49 Chaplain Bob Baker prayed for veterans who were crippled in war, and for those who lost a limb or their sight or hearing.

He also prayed for those injured “by the unseen wounds of the mind,” specifically mentioning those who suffer from PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other neurological disorders.

Baker went on to pray for veterans who are in homeless shelters or “out on the streets suffering from wounds they do not understand.”

And he prayed for servicemen and women on active duty, and for those deployed to foreign lands.

The newly engraved names on the 2020 Veterans Day Memorial Pavers were announced in a roll call by Tracy Hopkins, VFW Post 6710 Auxiliary president. They are: Paul Edward Brown, Herman David Burris, Paul G. Butler, Willis G. Butler, Benjamin E. Fields, Arthur Honeycutt, James O. Lewis, Clifford L. McMullen Sr., Amanda S. Riley, Albert C. Stahl, Harold Eugene Wade and Jessie A. Yazell.

Brick pavers bearing the names of Clinton County veterans, living or deceased and who served during war or peacetime, are installed in the walkway of the Clinton County Veterans Memorial.

For information about ordering a Clinton County Veterans Memorial Brick, please contact the Clinton County Veterans Service Commission located at 43 South Walnut Street on the courthouse square (phone 937-382-3233).

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

County honors those who served