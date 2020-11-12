Wilmington schools change in-person schedule

Wilmington City Schools today made the following announcement regarding a change to its in-person school schedule:

Due to the surge in coronavirus cases in our state and county, starting Monday, November 16, Wilmington City Schools will be moving to a hybrid school schedule for our K-12 in-person learners.

Please review our Hybrid/Yellow Zone Plan document for details, schedules, and FAQs.

Our students groups will be the same as when we started school:

• Students in Group A will attend school on Mondays and Thursday and

• Students in Group B will attend school on Tuesdays and Fridays.

• Students in Group C will attend on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

All K-12 students will work remotely from home on Wednesdays. They will be expected to follow a set schedule that will require them to participate in live remote classes with their teachers.

Our Preschool will continue their regular in-person schedule Monday through Thursday

Your building principals will be sending out specific information to our students and families.

Over the next several weeks we will be monitoring the health of our community. It is our hope to return to our full 5 days per week schedule on Dec. 3, however this will be determined by the COVID-19 risk factors in our community. Prior to Dec 3, we will communicate the status of our plan to return to school full time.

Please help to slow the spread of the virus in our community. Wear a mask, avoid gatherings, wash your hands and sanitize surfaces frequently, stay home when you are sick, and cooperate with our local health department if you are contacted to quarantine.

It will take all of us working together to ensure that our schools and businesses can stay open and our hospitals can continue to meet the critical care needs of our community.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_WCS-Logo.jpg