28 COVID cases from Fayette Co. Jail

WASHINGTON C.H. — A total of 14 jail staff members, 10 inmates, and four secondary contacts (close contacts of primary cases) have tested positive so far from a COVID-19 outbreak at the Fayette County Jail.

Fayette County Public Health (FCPH), in collaboration with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), continues to investigate the outbreak that was originally reported on Friday.

“A number of containment and mitigation strategies are being implemented. Positive cases are separated from those who have tested negative,” said Leigh Cannon, FCPH deputy health commissioner. “Individuals who become symptomatic are isolated until test results come back. Symptom checks are being conducted once per shift. Mass testing will take place weekly so that positive cases can be isolated or quarantined.”

Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said Friday that within the past week some jail staff members began exhibiting COVID symptoms. The jail is not closed, but the FCSO is not accepting new admissions at this time. Stanforth said his office is working with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office to house new inmates.

All positive cases from the jail are being monitored for secondary infections by a nurse and nurse practitioner, according to Cannon.

