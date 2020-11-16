Sheriff’s reports: 2 men with guns, drugs in car; several thefts probed

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 40-year-old Wilmington male for alleged improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle at 5:32 a.m. on Nov. 8. According to the report, deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 730 in Vernon Township. During the stop, the suspect was found in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and .38-caliber “Derringer-type pistol.” A second occupant in the vehicle — a 47-year-old Wilmington male — was found in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. The report lists an “unknown substance” in a clear plastic wrapper as being seized. The second occupant would be later charged with alleged marijuana possession, according to Clinton County Municipal Court documents.

• At 7:24 p.m. on Nov. 10, deputies received a report of criminal trespassing at a Cline Road residence in Sabina/Richland Township. The suspect is listed as the 39-year-old Sabina male, an ex-spouse of the victim. No further details were listed.

• At 6:10 p.m. on Nov. 8, an elderly Cuba/Washington Township female reported a burglary at her residence on State Route 350. The report lists a 46-inch flat-screen TV, a small TV, and a kerosene heater as the stolen items.

• At 10:11 a.m. on Nov. 9, deputies responded to a breaking and entering report at the 1600 block of West Dalton Road in Washington Township. According to the report, two airsoft/BB rifles and a Bushnell Rangefinder 1300 hunting optics binoculars were stolen.

• At 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, a 63-year-old Pleasant Plain male reported his trailer was stolen from a farm facility on State Route 123 in Blanchester/Marion Township. The report lists a 1997 red CornPro Dual-Tandem trailer. The model is I-Series 20+5, according to the report.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

