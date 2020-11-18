Dog licenses on sale beginning Dec. 1

WILMINGTON — Dog tags officially go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the 2021 license year. Clinton County Auditor, Terence G. Habermehl will be sending out renewal applications to all owners who purchased a 2020 tag.

The last day to purchase 2021 Clinton County dog license without a penalty being assessed is Jan. 31, 2021. The cost of a single dog license is $14, and a kennel license is $70.

Recent law changes allow dog owners to now purchase three-year and permanent dog licenses for their dogs. The cost of a three-year license is $42 and a permanent license is $140.

Effective Feb. 1, 2021, the Ohio Revised Code requires the county auditor to charge a penalty equal to the fee of the license for late registration. Thus, regular tags will be $28 each and $140 for kennels starting Feb. 1, 2021.

Regular dog licenses can be purchased in the Clinton County Auditor’s Office in person any time during the year.

The Auditor’s Office has contracted with Fairfield Licensing to offer a convenient method of purchase for Clinton County residents through online registration, with an additional $2 charge per tag for this service — visit www.doglicenses.us/oh/clinton for this service. Residents can also access the service via a link on the Clinton County Auditor’s home page.

Dec. 1, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021, Habermehl has authorized local retailers to sell dog tags for an additional fee: Buckley Brothers Drive Thru; Brown’s Distributing; BDK Feed & Supply; Village of New Vienna Water Department; and D&G’s Paws & Claws Snack Shack.

If you are unable to make it to any of the locations above, you may send your dog and owner information to the Auditor’s office and a tag will be issued and mailed to you. Please include an additional $1 processing fee to cover postage and mailing costs.

Kennel licenses can be renewed through the mail with the renewal application that is being mailed out to previously registered kennel owners. New kennel licenses can only be purchased at the Clinton County Auditor’s office on the first floor of the Courthouse.

If you have questions concerning your eligibility for a kennel license, please contact the Auditor’s Office for more information.

