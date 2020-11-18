Wilmington police arrest multiple drugged drivers

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business, failure to comply, and drug instrument possession at 7:02 p.m. on Nov. 10. According to the report, while on a routine patrol, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the suspect didn’t stop. The suspect ran a stop sign on South Walnut Street and turned into an alley that runs parallel to South South Street. The suspect stopped the vehicle, jumped out of the vehicle, and ran. “When he jumped out of the vehicle, I observed him drop a syringe,” according to the report. The officer engaged in a foot pursuit and yelled for the suspect to stop. The suspect was eventually caught on Doan Street. When asked why he ran, the suspect advised his license was suspended and he didn’t want to go to jail. After reading his Miranda Rights, the officer asked about the syringe. The suspect advised he used it for meth, according to the report.

• Police arrested a male subject for an alleged O.V.I. and O.V.I.-suspension at 11:07 p.m. on Nov. 11. According to the report, police observed the van driven by the suspect who had an active driving suspension. A traffic stop was made on South South Street. The suspect indicated he thought he had driving privileges. The officer asked him if he had the driving privileges on him that the judge gave him and the suspect stated he thought he did. The suspect stated he couldn’t find them. The officer advised that without them he was considered to be driving under suspension. The suspect said “he had done nothing wrong.” When asked, the suspect denied having anything to drink. After agreeing to an SFST test and exiting his vehicle, the odor of alcohol “became stronger,” according to the report. The suspect again denied having anything to drink. According to the report, the officer observed a total 13 validated clues when conducting the tests. While being arrested, the suspect again advised he “had done nothing wrong” and when placed in the back of the patrol vehicle, “the odor of alcohol became even stronger.” Police searched the suspect’s vehicle after receiving consent and located a cooler in the back seat which had a pack of mini-bottles of alcohol. Four were missing from the pack. Two vodka drinks were located in the cooler. The report notes “all the beverages were colder than the outdoor temperature.” The suspect claimed they were from “a couple weeks ago.” A urine sample was collected. The report noted the suspect has a current O.V.I. case against him in the Clinton County Municipal Court.

• Police charged a 39-year-old Blanchester male with alleged having physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated at 10:28 a.m. on Nov. 10. According to the report, police were dispatched to the area of East Main and Clark Street in reference to a male driver “passed out at the wheel.” Two grams of heroin were seized along with a teal case.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old female who had an active warrant and was found to be in possession of a syringe at 2:06 a.m. on Nov. 12. The incident took placed at the 200 block of West Main Street.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old Ridgefield male for allegedly obstructing official business and resisting arrest at 1:42 a.m. on Nov. 9 on Rombach Avenue.

• On Nov. 16, just before midnight, officers responded to a breaking and entering at a retail business on Rombach Avenue. According to Det. Codey Juillerat, officers were able to collect some items of “evidentiary value.” The business also sent security video from inside that recorded the break-in. No property was stolen and the case is still being investigated.

