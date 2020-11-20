City: ‘Tipping fee’ hike ‘not acceptable’

WILMINGTON — “We’re not going to rubber-stamp this,” said Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker on a proposed hike of tipping fees.

During Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting, Shidaker discussed the proposed tipping fee from the Clinton County Solid Waste Policy Committee.

“(The Ohio EPA) created these districts across the state and what happens is every 15 years the county has to create a plan,” he said. “I wanted you to be aware that it is contentious at this time.”

A tipping fee is a payment made by someone disposing of waste in a landfill.

Shidaker advised the city is using a consultant to help navigate through this because the proposed increase in tipping fees over the next 15 years would go from $6.50 to $11.

“We are already in the top ten highest tipping fees in the state of Ohio,” he said. “What’s being proposed right now is not acceptable for the administration.”

He advised they would be working with a consultant to help them with working on the policy.

The district’s policy committee would present a draft to both the Clinton County Commissioners and the council for approval to ratify. If not approved, this would mean the Ohio EPA would write the plan for the district.

“We’ve asked for help from a consultant who basically … helped write the book on solid waste management 30 years ago,” Shidaker said.

The district would like a draft ratified by February 2021, which Shidaker doesn’t believe will happen.

The council asked Shidaker what would happen if they didn’t have a draft. He advised “nothing happens” and there’s an 18-month period before the EPA steps in and writes the policy.

Also during council:

• Police Chief Ron Cravens told council that Officer Jordan Ianson and new K-9 officer Miko completed their eight-step certification program. The two will be “on the street” this Wednesday evening.

The Wilmington City Council met virtually on Thursday on Zoom. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Screenshot-85-1-2.jpg The Wilmington City Council met virtually on Thursday on Zoom. John Hamilton | News Journal Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker tells Wilmington City Council about ongoing talks regarding proposed tipping fees from the state’s Solid Waste Management. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_Screenshot-84-1-2.jpg Safety/Service Director Brian Shidaker tells Wilmington City Council about ongoing talks regarding proposed tipping fees from the state’s Solid Waste Management. John Hamilton | News Journal City workers have been busy with Sugar Grove Cemetery including cleaning up a fallen tree and they are working on erosion issues near the creek (shown). https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/11/web1_cemetery-main-2.jpg City workers have been busy with Sugar Grove Cemetery including cleaning up a fallen tree and they are working on erosion issues near the creek (shown). Tom Barr | News Journal

District proposes rate increase