TODAY IN HISTORY

Today is Saturday, Nov. 21, the 326th day of 2020. There are 40 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people died in a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On this date:

In 1920, the Irish Republican Army killed 12 British intelligence officers and two auxiliary policemen in the Dublin area; British forces responded by raiding a soccer match, killing 14 civilians.

In 1922, Rebecca L. Felton, a Georgia Democrat, was sworn in as the first woman to serve in the U.S. Senate; her term, the result of an interim appointment, ended the following day as Walter F. George, the winner of a special election, took office.

In 1931, the Universal horror film “Frankenstein,” starring Boris Karloff as the monster and Colin Clive as his creator, was first released.

In 1967, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Air Quality Act.

In 1973, President Richard Nixon’s attorney, J. Fred Buzhardt, revealed the existence of an 18-1/2-minute gap in one of the White House tape recordings related to Watergate.

In 1992, a three-day tornado outbreak that struck 13 states began in the Houston area before spreading to the Midwest and eastern U.S.; 26 people were killed.

In 1995, Balkan leaders meeting in Dayton, Ohio, initialed a peace plan to end three-and-a-half years of ethnic fighting in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

In 2001, Ottilie Lundgren, a 94-year-old resident of Oxford, Conn., died of inhalation anthrax; she was the apparent last victim of a series of anthrax attacks carried out through the mail system.

In 2018, President Donald Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts publicly clashed over the independence of America’s judiciary, with Roberts rebuking the president for denouncing a judge hearing a migrant asylum challenge as an “Obama judge.”

Today’s Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 86. Actor Marlo Thomas is 83. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 76. Actor Goldie Hawn is 75. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 58. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 57. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 54. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 51. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan is 49. Actor Rain Phoenix is 48.