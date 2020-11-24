Many worthy local C4 nominees in 6 categories

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce provided the entire list of C4 award nominations in each of the 6 categories:

Business

Angela Reagan

Art House

Natalie Youd

Pam Moore

Rich Corrado

Shelby Boatman

TinCap Cidery and Craft Beer Taproom

Tonya Hunter and Hampton Inn & Suites Team

Tracy Ward

Wilmington Nursing & Rehab

Award sponsored by: Clinton County Port Authority; First State Bank; and Wilmington Savings Bank.

Citizen

Alex Rhinehart

Dan Stewart

Dauna Armstong

Donna Slone Gumbert

Jane Newkirk

Jason Stoops and Leah Thomas-Lorenz

Jen & Jeremy Kaehler

Kelly Engle-Thompson

Brad Reynolds

Pastor Tom Stephenson

Thomas Breckel

Award sponsored by: Air Transport Services Group, Inc.; Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Greater Tomorrow Health

Education

Administration & Staff of Clinton-Massie Local Schools

Angela Howell

Beth Justice

Chastity Flanigan

Dennis Kelly

Donna Potts and Jennifer Gantz

Jane Newkirk

Jenny Hartman

Jeremy Kaehler

Lynn Lewis

Matt Baker, Aaron Seewer and Rachel Cornett

Pam Bauer

Shelby Boatman

Award sponsored by: Bush Auto Place; Melvin Stone Company; and Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance

Healthcare

Brad Reynolds/Ohio Living Cape May

Carrie Fairchild/Greater Tomorrow Health

Pam Bauer/Clinton County Health Department Staff

HealthSource of Ohio

Jane Newkirk

Jeff Manser

Thomas Breckel

Wilmington Nursing & Rehab

Award sponsored by: Custom Molded Products, LLC; Peoples Bank; and Wilmington News Journal.

Non-profit

Brad Reynolds/Ohio Living Cape May

Carrie Zeigler

Clinton County History Center/Shelby Boatman

Council on Aging Comfort Meal Program

Dennis Kelly Eleanor Harris/Harvest of Gold

Friends of Clarksville

Jan Blohm

Jane Newkirk

Jennifer Williams, President

Joseph Spicer

Lee Sandlin & Kaleb Holcomb

Rich Boil

Scot Gerber

The Murphy Theatre Staff & Volunteers

Thomas Breckel

Tracy Ward

Award sponsored by: Alkermes; Air Transport Services Group, Inc.; and Great Oaks Career Campuses

Youth

Autumn Byrd

Emily Quallen

Award sponsored by: Donatos Pizza; and Merchants National Bank.