Many worthy local C4 nominees in 6 categories

The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce provided the entire list of C4 award nominations in each of the 6 categories:
Business
Angela Reagan
Art House
Natalie Youd
Pam Moore
Rich Corrado
Shelby Boatman
TinCap Cidery and Craft Beer Taproom
Tonya Hunter and Hampton Inn & Suites Team
Tracy Ward
Wilmington Nursing & Rehab
Award sponsored by: Clinton County Port Authority; First State Bank; and Wilmington Savings Bank.
Citizen
Alex Rhinehart
Dan Stewart
Dauna Armstong
Donna Slone Gumbert
Jane Newkirk
Jason Stoops and Leah Thomas-Lorenz
Jen & Jeremy Kaehler
Kelly Engle-Thompson
Brad Reynolds
Pastor Tom Stephenson
Thomas Breckel
Award sponsored by: Air Transport Services Group, Inc.; Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau; and Greater Tomorrow Health
Education
Administration & Staff of Clinton-Massie Local Schools
Angela Howell
Beth Justice
Chastity Flanigan
Dennis Kelly
Donna Potts and Jennifer Gantz
Jane Newkirk
Jenny Hartman
Jeremy Kaehler
Lynn Lewis
Matt Baker, Aaron Seewer and Rachel Cornett
Pam Bauer
Shelby Boatman
Award sponsored by: Bush Auto Place; Melvin Stone Company; and Smith-Feike-Minton Insurance
Healthcare
Brad Reynolds/Ohio Living Cape May
Carrie Fairchild/Greater Tomorrow Health
Pam Bauer/Clinton County Health Department Staff
HealthSource of Ohio
Jane Newkirk
Jeff Manser
Thomas Breckel
Wilmington Nursing & Rehab
Award sponsored by: Custom Molded Products, LLC; Peoples Bank; and Wilmington News Journal.
Non-profit
Brad Reynolds/Ohio Living Cape May
Carrie Zeigler
Clinton County History Center/Shelby Boatman
Council on Aging Comfort Meal Program
Dennis Kelly Eleanor Harris/Harvest of Gold
Friends of Clarksville
Jan Blohm
Jane Newkirk
Jennifer Williams, President
Joseph Spicer
Lee Sandlin & Kaleb Holcomb
Rich Boil
Scot Gerber
The Murphy Theatre Staff & Volunteers
Thomas Breckel
Tracy Ward
Award sponsored by: Alkermes; Air Transport Services Group, Inc.; and Great Oaks Career Campuses
Youth
Autumn Byrd
Emily Quallen
Award sponsored by: Donatos Pizza; and Merchants National Bank.