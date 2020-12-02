WPD makes several arrests for violent incidents

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

• Police arrested a 59-year-old male for two counts of alleged aggravated menacing at 8:37 p.m. on Nov. 25. According to the report, police were called to a gas station on East Locust Street involving a knife. The suspect was in an alley behind the gas station with two juvenile males. The suspect stated the juveniles “came after him” and he was defending himself with a pocket knife. He was frisked for weapons. The pocket knife was found in the suspect’s front jeans pocket and confiscated during the investigation. The juveniles stated they tried to question the suspect about being in one of the boys’ back yards. “The boys stated (the suspect) pulled a pocket knife out and had the blade extended,” the report states. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Clinton County Jail. Once at the jail, the suspect advised the jail staff “he had been around someone with confirmed COVID-19.” The jail refused to incarcerate the suspect. He was transported to the Wilmington Police Department where he was issued his charges and court date. He was then transported home and released to his family. The report indicates alcohol had been involved.

• Police arrested at 40-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 11:23 p.m. on Nov. 27. According to the report, police responded to Spring Street in regards to a domestic dispute. An adult female reported she and the suspect exchanged words in regards to “her telling him that she didn’t want him to watch their kid.” She stated that the suspect then pointed a mace gun at her face and threatened to shoot her it, then left the scene on foot. The suspect arrived back at the scene and the police detained him to question him. The mace gun was collected as evidence and the suspect was transported to the jail.

• Police arrested a 19-year-old female for alleged domestic violence at 12:24 p.m. on Nov. 29. According to the report, the incident took place at a Walnut Street residence. A 20-year-old male was listed as the victim who had apparent minor injuries.

• Police arrested two males — ages 50 and 43 — for alleged drug abuse instrument possession at 9:20 p.m. on Nov. 29. According to the report, officers collected two syringes after responding to a report of suspicious subjects in a car on Clark Street.

