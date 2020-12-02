Clinton Countians among Highland indictments

HILLSBORO — Two women who, in the words of the indictments returned against them Tuesday “did aid and abet” and “did harbor and conceal” Nickolaus Garrison in the days following his September escape from the Highland County Common Pleas Courtroom in Hillsboro, were each indicted on twin counts of complicity to escape and obstructing justice.

Alicia M. Ralston, 32, Chillicothe, and Amber L. Ward, 28, Hillsboro, face charges that were leveled by a Highland County grand jury Tuesday of complicity to escape, a third-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony.

Both women are charged in connection with the escape attempt by Garrison, 34, Hillsboro, who on the morning of Sept. 22 fled the Highland County Courthouse after being sentenced to prison on the fifth-degree charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

A Highland County sheriff’s deputy was injured when he dove over a stairway railing in an attempt to prevent Garrison’s escape.

Garrison was apprehended without incident in the early morning hours of Friday, Sept. 25 at a Clinton County motel. He is currently in prison on unrelated charges awaiting a trail on charges stemming from the escape.

Among other indictments, a Clinton County man and woman were indicted on multiple drug counts Tuesday.

Ashleigh P. Myers, 33, Wilmington, and Matthew T. Murphy, 36, also of Wilmington, each face a four-count indictment consisting of two counts of possession of drugs and one count of aggravated possession of drugs, all fifth-degree felonies; and one count each of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Gary E. Seitz, 29, Sabina, was indicted on a charge of counterfeiting, a fourth-degree felony.

Two separate indictments were returned against Charles L. Lancaster, 31, Hillsboro, the first being for aggravated possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony.

The second indictment contained five counts including aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies; possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification on the weapon.

