State: Hospital admissions surging, crowding out patients who need non-COVID care

COLUMBUS — Ohio appears to be just days away from the half-million mark for total COVID-19 cases, as Thursday’s total added another 8,921 cases for a total of 446,849 cases with 6,753 deaths during the pandemic.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced at his briefing that 5,142 patients are currently hospitalized with 1,204 of those in the ICU.

“We’re in a really difficult spot here, and we’re just now heading into the most challenging three months of this pandemic,” said Dr. Andy Thomas, Chief Clinical Officer of the OSU Wexner Medical Center. “ICU beds are the area of capacity where we have the biggest strain across the state — especially in rural areas.

“We still haven’t seen the impact of Thanksgiving in our hospital numbers,” he added. “Usually, people are admitted a week after they’re diagnosed. This is not the beginning of the end. This is not even the end of the beginning.”

Dr. Nora Colburn, Associate Medical Director for Clinical Epidemiology at OSU Wexner, said, “The bottom line is — non-COVID patients are being crowded out of the system and won’t be able to get the care they need to stay healthy. We all must do our part to stop the spread of the virus.

“We will be overwhelmed if things don’t change,” she said. “Hospitals around the state are delaying non-emergency procedures. This will impact routine healthcare. People need their diagnostic screening procedures.”

DeWine added, “We are still in discussions with the federal government about how much vaccine we will receive and when. The situation is fluid, and I will provide more information soon.”

Ohio jobless

The number of Ohioans applying for unemployment claims remains high despite a slight week-over-week decrease in initial filings, according to figures released Thursday.

The news comes as Ohio remains under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and many counties have issued stay-at-home orders as coronavirus cases continue to spike. Hospitalizations for the coronavirus are also at record highs.

The Department of Job and Family Services says 27,750 Ohioans filed initial jobless claims for the week ending Nov. 28. That’s an 8% drop from the previous week, but higher than claims filed in the first two weeks of November.

The state also says Ohioans filed 256,776 continued unemployment claims last week, considered a more reliable indicator of the economy’s strength. That’s a 3% drop from the previous week but above the figure two weeks ago.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,280 new cases per day on Nov. 17 to 8,312 new cases per day on Dec. 1, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

One in every 201 people in Ohio tested positive in the past week.

Crowding out those who need non-COVID care