WPD reports: More arrests, several drug-related

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested two suspects involved with trespassing and drug charges after being found in a vacant apartment on West Main Street at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 26. A 24-year-old female was charged with alleged criminal trespass, providing false information, obstructing official business, and drug abuse instrument possession. A 34-year-old male was charged with alleged criminal trespass and drug abuse instrument possession. According to the report, the female suspect was found in the basement of the apartment trying to hide behind a furnace and “refused to show” the officer her hands. When arrested she provided a false name to them, later giving her real name. The report indicates she was wanted by the Wilmington Police Department and Highland County Sheriff’s Office. The male suspect was found upstairs sitting on the floor in a closet. During the arrests, police observed powder substances (one white and one yellow), a spoon, cotton, and syringes.

• Police arrested 31-year-old male for drug abuse instrument possession after a traffic stop around East Vine and North Lincoln Street at 7:47 p.m. on Nov. 30. According to the report, the traffic stop was conducted due to the suspect having a suspended license. The suspect would also be charged with alleged criminal trespass and attempting to commit a crime, according to police records.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass, providing false info, and drug paraphernalia at 5:57 a.m. on Nov. 27. According to the report, police made contact on Rombach Avenue with the suspect after receiving a report about him trespassing at a Progress Way. Police seized a meth pipe and a “clear bag of crystal substance.”

• At 7:27 p.m. on Nov. 26, police responded to a reported assault around South Walnut and East Truesdell Street. According to the report, a female subject advised another female had punched her in the face and “pulled hair out of the back of her head.” The female said her daughter came out of their residence and broke up the fight, pulling the suspect off the female. Police spoke with the daughter who advised she “never pulled anyone off” the victim. The daughter said the victim was “made because (the victim) was told she was not to stay” at a residence that night and had to clean up her stuff on the front lawn. When police spoke with the suspect she stated she “did not even talk to (the victim) due to the face she was in the upstairs bedroom” with a male partner, who confirmed the story. Police spoke with the alleged victim and saw no injures on the face or back of her head. No charges were filed to the suspect due to lack of physical evidence and the story being debunked by multiple people.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old Greenville female for alleged theft at 6:58 p.m. on Nov. 24. According to the report, the suspect had stolen a firearm accessory valued at $398 at a Progress Way store.