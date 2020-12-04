Local Briefs: Community Action scavenger hunt; drive-thru food pantry set; Port finance committee to meet virtually

CCCA holds scavenger hunt

Clinton County Community Action partnering with local businesses for a COVID-friendly scavenger hunt.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays in December leading up to Christmas, clues will be posted to the Community Action Facebook page — at www.facebook.com/ClintonCCAP — describing a specific small business.

The first person to take a picture next to the Community Action snowflake hung outside of the correct business and share their photo in the comments of the initial clues post, will win a special gift sponsored by that business.

Drive-through food pantry slated

There will be a Food for All Mobile Food Pantry at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St., Blanchester, on Thursday, Dec. 10.

This is a drive-through food pantry, so there is no need to leave your vehicle; please have the trunk of your car empty.

TEFAP eligibility income requirements of 200% at or above the federal poverty line apply.

Food will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please bring a photo ID and a recent piece of mail with your current address.

If there are any questions, please contact April Hoak, Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio’s Food for All Coordinator, at 513-672-3720. This event is sponsored by Catholic Charities of Southwestern Ohio, many local churches, the Free Store Foodbank and community volunteers.

Port Authority meetings slated

Clinton County Port Authority has scheduled a Finance Committee Meeting for 1:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7. If you wish to join the virtual meeting, go to: https://bit.ly/3ouxVkd .

Advance registration is required. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The Port Authority’s December board meeting is 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10 and can be joined via https://bit.ly/3g99QMG . Please register in advance for this meeting.