DeWine: Healthcare, EMS workers among first Ohioans to be vaccinated

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced plans for vaccination distribution during a Friday afternoon briefing.

“The plan for vaccine distribution will continue to be fine-tuned,” he said, “but objectives are: 1. To save lives; 2. Slow the spread of the virus; and, 3. Ensure those on frontline receive the vaccine quickly.”

He said that Phase 1A of distribution priorities are (in no particular order):

• Healthcare workers and personnel who are involved in the care of COVID-19 patients

• EMS responders

• Vulnerable individuals who live together in close proximity and those who care for them

“The federal government has made clear that we will not know for sure how many vaccines are coming until closer to the time the shipments are coming,” DeWine said.

The state reported 10,114 new cases of COVID-19 in a 24-hour period — with a total of 456,963 cases since the pandemic began, with 6,882 deaths — but cautioned that Friday’s information was incomplete “because of unprecedented volume” and “thousands of reports are pending review.”

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 7,451 new cases per day on Nov. 19 to 9,158 new cases per day on Dec. 3, according to an Associated Press analysis of data provided by The COVID Tracking Project.

One in every 182 people in Ohio tested positive in the past week.

“If you become sick or test positive for COVID-19, stay home and self-isolate — that means staying at home and in a separate room from others,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer of the Ohio Department of Health, said during Friday’s meeting.

“In every case — whether quarantining for 14 days, or 10, or seven — maintain social distance of at least 6 feet and wear a mask when around others. Keep an eye out for any symptoms for the full 14-day period.”