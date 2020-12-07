CCHD: Now 7 local COVID-19 deaths in past 10 days; ‘Pop up’ testing set for Saturday in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District reported over the weekend two more local deaths related to COVID-19, which brings the toll to 7 in the past 10 days.

They are: a man in his 70s; and a woman in her 80s.

This brings the reported Clinton County coronavirus-related death toll to 22.

‘Pop up’ testing set

The local “pop up” testing site for COVID-19 is set for Saturday, Dec. 12.

The testing — which is free to those who are tested — will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office at 1326 Fife Ave., Wilmington; enter by the Big Hearts Little Smiles Park (the second entrance to the Engineer’s Office).

No referral is needed and you don’t have to be a Clinton County resident. There are no reservations; it is first come, first serve.

“We are committed to the safety of our citizens and encourage our residents as well as others to take advantage of the convenience of a mobile testing site here in Clinton County,” said Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

If you have any questions, call 211, 937-225-3000 or 800-917-3224; Voice or TDD dial 937-910-6040.

Please remember that Ohio’s coronavirus call center is open to answer questions 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

For more information on COVID-19 resources in Clinton County, visit the information hub www.covidcc.com and for the latest updates check out the Clinton County Health District social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

From the CCHD

In-person birth and death records will be available from the Clinton County Health District on Mondays and Wednesdays only for the next two weeks.

Online orders are available by emailing info@clincohd.com and telephone orders at 937-382-3829. Cost is $23 credit or debit.

“We have community volunteers assisting with phone intake,” said Walker-Bauer. “Please leave a message as we are experiencing high call volume and staffing shortages due to COVID-19.”

She said the CCHD office will closed to the public on Fridays through the rest of the year.

