Sentences handed down in Clinton County Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 23, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2020:

• Dusty Taylor, 27, of Clarksville, theft, driving under 12-point suspension, driving under suspension, driving under suspension-failing to appear or pay fine, sentenced to 540 days in jail (suspended), fined $400, assessed $405 court costs. Additional charges of four counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, three counts of driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, drug paraphernalia, two counts of failure to control, fictitious registration, two seat belt violations, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Sean McKeehan, 24, of Wilmington, firearm possession while intoxicated, sentenced to 360 days in jail (180 days suspended), operator’s licenses suspended from Dec. 5, 2020 to Dec. 4, 2021, fined $1,000, assessed $270 court costs. The offense was amended from a “handle firearm” charge. McKeehan must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Driving privileges effective Dec. 20, 2020. Any contraband seized by law enforcement is set for destruction. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Jarmal Payton, 37, of Detroit, Michigan, falsification, attempt to commit a crime, O.V.I.-suspension, sentenced to 450 days in jail (360 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $405 court costs. Payton must commit no further offenses for two years, and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of criminal tool possession and an O.V.I. were dismissed.

• Miranda Day, 30, of Hillsboro, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2021, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Day must take part in supervised probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Driving privileges granted effective Dec. 16, 2020. ALS vacated. An O.V.I.-high test charge was dismissed.

• Jerrod Griffith, 34, of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $125, assessed $135 court costs. The jail time was suspended on the condition that Griffith commits no similar offenses for two years and have no contact with the victim.

• Nicholas Jackson, 25, of Lynchburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), operator’s license suspended from Dec. 2, 2020 to Dec. 1, 2021, fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Jackson must take part in supervised probation, complete a three-day residential driver intervention program, and must not consume any alcohol or drugs while on probation. Driving granted effective Dec. 17, 2020. ALS vacated. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of O.V.I.-high test and failure to control were dismissed.

• Melinda Cole, 36, of Sabina, child endangerment, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Cole must take part in supervised probation and continue to comply with children’s services. A second child endangerment charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Thomas Moody, 59, of Dayton, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Moody must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. Additional charges of marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, and assured clear distance ahead were dismissed.

• Tary Lanter, 64, of Mount Orab, physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 60 days in jail (57 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge.

• Sheena Hollingsworth, 61, of Sabina, two counts of disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (26 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $270 court costs. Hollingsworth must commit no further offenses for two years. Additional charges of public indecency, assault, menacing, reckless operation, and trespassing were dismissed.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

