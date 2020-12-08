More sentences handed down in CC Municipal Court

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Nov. 23, 2020 and Nov. 25, 2020:

• Jazlyn Jones, 22, of Martinsville, criminal damages, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Jones must not commit any further offenses for one year.

• Jonathan Allen, 41, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Allen must commit no further offenses for a year. Contraband is to be forfeited to law enforcement for disposition. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Kami Camp, 34, of Jeffersonville, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $125, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Camp must have no contact with the victim and must commit no further offenses for a year.

• Patricia Wright, 57, of Cuba, drug instrument possession, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Wright must commit no further offenses in Clinton County for one year. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Samantha Beal, 37, of Sabina, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 10 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. Beal must not commit any further in Clinton County for one year. The offense was amended from an aggravated trespassing charge.

• Kody Huston, 23, of Martinsville, persistent disorderly conduct, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Kody Howe, 23, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Lacy Taylor, 29, of Sabina, driving under suspension, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• David Creech, 43, of Greenfield, driving under suspension-financial, seat belt violation, fined $280, assessed $270 court costs.

• Dustin Blackburn, 29, of Wilmington, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs.

• Thomas Wilson, 45, of Wilmington, trespassing, fined $150, assessed $135 court costs. Wilson must have no contact with the incident location. A drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed.

• Purnima Biswa, 20, of Columbus, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $105, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Biswa.

