Dozens of volunteers team up Saturday to hold pop up testing for COVID-19; 278 tested

WILMINGTON — Many local volunteers teamed up to bring free local popup COVID-19 testing Saturday at the Clinton County Engineer’s Office on Fife Avenue in Wilmington.

The Clinton County Health District reported that 278 people were tested.

Forty-two local volunteers were organized by Rev. Tom Stephenson and comprised of members of the Wilmington Area Ministerial Association as well as Clinton County officials and residents. They were joined by a dozen Ohio National Guardsmen, with the operation in concert with the Clinton County Health District, the Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Health.

The testing began just after 10 a.m. as vehicles snaked around the facility and onto Fife Avenue. Shortly after testing began, occupants of nine vehicles had been tested with another 73 vehicles in line.

Three vehicles at a time pulled into an Engineer’s Office bay — which kept most of the volunteers warm and dry as drizzle fell outside — and the occupants of each group of three vehicles at a time had their noses swabbed at three stations.

— — —

Photos by Tom Barr | News Journal

