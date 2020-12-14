(Story updated) 8 more Clinton Countians have died from COVID-19, CCHD reports; DeWine announces vaccinations underway

Eight more Clinton Countians have died from COVID-19, the Clinton County Health District reported Monday morning.

Sixteen local residents have now died from coronavirus-related causes within an 18-day period.

The latest victims are:

• A man in his 50s

• A man in his 60s

• Two women in their 70s

• A woman in her 80s

• A woman in her 90s

• Two more deaths have been reported; they have not yet been entered into the Ohio Department of Health Dashboard “as we are awaiting the official lab results,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

That would bring the Clinton County death toll to 31, but one victim’s name has been reassigned to another county, making the current total 30 for Clinton County. “Case data (including deaths) can fluctuate due to cases being reassigned to county of residence, rather than county of death,” Walker-Bauer said.

As of Sunday afternoon, the CCHD reported there have been 1,784 local cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 620 active cases including 21 new hospitalizations in the past week.

Below are the other Clinton County deaths previously reported between Nov. 27 and Dec. 9:

• Nov. 27 — a woman in her 90s

• Nov. 27 — a woman in her 90s

• Nov. 30 — a man in his 40s

• Nov. 30 — a man in his 80s

• Nov. 30 — a woman in her 90s

• Dec. 5 — a man in his 70s

• Dec. 6 — a woman in her 80s

• Dec. 9 — a man in his 60s

Vaccinations are underway

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addressed the state Monday afternoon, stating, “Our healthcare workers have fought tirelessly to protect us, saving lives throughout this devastating pandemic. Now, a new layer of protection is available to safeguard their health” as his office tweeted photos of the first vaccinations taking place at UC Health in Cincinnati and at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

Each of those hospitals had received 975 doses. Eight other hospitals in Ohio are scheduled to receive 975 doses on Tuesday.

“These hospitals were selected based on geography, population, and access to ultra-cold storage capacity,” DeWine said.

“Once the vaccine is widely available, this partnership will allow us to ship the vaccine to approximately 350 locations across the state,” he added.

He announced that the CDC has invited Ohio to participate in an early scaled launch of vaccinations in nursing homes, and Ohio will begin vaccination in 5 to 10 nursing homes starting this Friday.

DeWine also said the state will soon be launching a COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov which will show the number of people vaccinated in Ohio and be able to sort the information by demographic data and by county.

Newest numbers

Ohio reported Monday another 7,875 cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, and another 59 deaths. The state has now reported a total of 570,602 total cases since the pandemic began, with 7,551 deaths.

16 Clinton Co. deaths reported in 18-day period