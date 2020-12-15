Wilmington High School Hurricane hurryin’ the vaccine

2016 Wilmington High School graduate and commercial pilot Zane Stevens is on the frontline making sure that the COVID-19 vaccine gets quickly to the people who need it the most. Flying a Beechcraft 1900D for Alpine Air Express in Montana, Stevens still carries the Hurricane Spirit with him as he does his part to alleviate the pandemic. (The News Journal can’t help but notice his T-shirt is Hurricane Orange.)

