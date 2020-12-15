LOCAL BRIEFS

Board of DD sets meetings

Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting at noon Jan. 19, 2021 in the Service and Support conference room in Building C, Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 near Wilmington.

The board will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterward.

Clerk of Courts announces hours

Effective Tuesday, Dec. 15, the Clinton County Clerk of Courts Legal Office in the county courthouse will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Normal hours will resume on Jan. 4, 2021. “We are sorry for any inconvenience,” said Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cindy Bailey.

Holiday hours for the Legal Office are as follows: Closed on Dec. 24 and 25; closing at 2 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed on Jan. 1.

Holiday hours for the Title Office on East Sugartree Street are: Closed on Dec. 24, 25 and 26; closing at 2 p.m. Dec. 31; and closed on Jan. 1 and 2.

Homeless shelter annual meeting set

The Clinton County Homeless Shelter Board of Directors will hold its Annual Board Meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. via Zoom. If interested in joining the meeting, please contact the shelter’s Executive Director Denise Stryker at denises@clintoncountyhomelessshelter.org .

Thompson, Hilt earn academic recognition

Marietta College’s Anne Thompson of Wilmington has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s High Honors List. Thompson is majoring in biochemistry and is a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School.

And Austin Hilt of Lynchburg has been named to the Marietta College’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Hilt is majoring in actuarial science and is a graduate of Lynchburg-Clay High School.

Jefferson Twp. to meet

Jefferson Township will be holding its year-end meeting on Monday, Dec. 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fire Station Community Room located at 12572 U.S. Route 68 South, Midland.