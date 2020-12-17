LOCAL BRIEFS

Legal, title offices closed

WILMINGTON — Effective immediately, the Clinton County Clerk of Courts legal office in the county courthouse will be closed until Monday, Dec. 28 due to illness.

In addition, the Clerk of Courts title office in the County Administration Building on East Sugartree Street will be closed until Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

Clinton County Clerk of Courts Cindy Bailey said she is so sorry for any inconvenience, but the actions are taken to maintain the health and safety of the employees and the public during this time.