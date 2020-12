WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District reported Friday that, of the 278 people tested during the COVID-19 pop up testing event last Saturday in Wilmington, 44 people tested positive for COVID-19, with another three inconclusive.

“This is almost exactly in line with the 15 percent positivity rate reflected in both the region and the state,” said Clinton County Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer.

