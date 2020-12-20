UPDATE: CCSO — 3 locals in custody after veteran wildlife officer shot during poaching investigation

MARTINSVILLE — A wildlife officer was shot and three local men are in custody facing charges after an incident in Clinton County Sunday afternoon, police said.

At approximately 4 p.m. the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Communication Center advising that a wildlife officer had been shot and needed assistance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Wildlife officers and ODNR officers working in the area responded for assistance, as well as officers from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Wildlife officers were investigating a deer poaching complaint in the area of Macedonia Road and Martinsville Road when the shooting occurred, according to a news release from CCSO Chief Deputy Col. Brian Prickett.

Wildlife Investigator Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the Division, sustained a gunshot wound during this investigation, authorities said.

Martinsville EMS as well as Wilmington EMS responded to provide medical assistance.

“Investigator Behr was airlifted from the scene and taken to a trauma center for injuries sustained during the shooting,” said Prickett. “Investigator Behr’s injuries, while serious, appear to be non-life threatening; he is currently in stable condition.

“We would ask for everyone to keep Investigator Behr and his family in their prayers during this difficult time,” Prickett added.

Three suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident, according to the CCSO:

• Brian R. Liming, 49, of Xenia, who is being held on charges of weapons under disability, a felony of the 3rd degree; no deer permit, a misdemeanor of the 3rd degree; and hunting without permission, a misdemeanor of the 3rd degree.

• Thomas Davis, 35 of Jamestown, who is being held on a charge of aiding an offender, a misdemeanor of the 4th degree.

• Brian Achtermann, 36, of Midland, who is being held on charges of no hunting license, a misdemeanor of the 4th degree; and no deer permit, a misdemeanor of the 3rd degree.

“The investigation into this case is being handled by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and upon completion will be presented to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for a determination of additional charges,” stated Prickett.

If anyone has additional information relating to this case, they may contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 937-382-1611.

