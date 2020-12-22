Blanchester Intermediate staff, community team up to make Christmas brighter for 56 kids

BLANCHESTER — Fifty-six children will have happier holidays thanks to the generosity of Blanchester Intermediate School and local businesses and individuals.

Blanchester Intermediate School created Hope for the Holidays that gave families the opportunity to sign up for holiday help (presents for their children). They also shared a sign-up with families who want to “adopt” a child for Christmas — and the response was overwhelming.

“Oh my goodness, my heart is so full,” said BIS Principal Jen Molitor in a letter to sponsors. “On a whim, I decided to put together a quick Hope for the Holidays program to sponsor some of our neediest kids.

“With the help of my fabulous secretary and a compassionate fifth-grade teacher, we offered support to our community. In less than two weeks, we found enough sponsors to support 56 children.”

Sponsors included Showa, Smith’s Automotive, LLC, Arrowhead Heating and Cooling, BDK, Blanchester staff, local families, and even friends and family who heard about what the school was doing.

“Thanks to your generosity, we’ve had hugs, smiles, and heart-warming emails of gratitude,” Molitor said. “In this seemingly unstable world, we gave the gift of hope.”

The library is overflowing with gifts for these families including bikes, coats, boots, clothes, toys and more.

“Thank you for supporting our students,” Molitor added. “You have made a lasting impact.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_IMG_6079.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_IMG_6081.jpg https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_IMG_6082.jpg