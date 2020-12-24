Throwback Thursday: Quinn A.M.E. celebration

Members of the 1945-46 Martinsville High School basketball team in a recent throwback photo were, from left: Bill West, Roy Camp, Dave Daulton, Alonzo Nantz, Gaylord Myers, Faymon Roberts, Bill Jones, Red Rinehart, Joe Williams, coach Ray Mills, and Russ Taylor. Thank you to Don Smith for identifying them and also to Janet Stanforth of the Martinsville Alumni for passing along those names to us.

These are some highlights from the News Journal on December 22, 1945:

National headlines

• ‘Patton To Be Interred In Luxembourg’

“HEIDELBERG, Germany (AP) — Gen. George S. Patton Jr. will be buried in Luxembourg with the U.S. Third Army men who died a year ago in his campaigning in the desperate Battle of the Bulge. … Mrs. Patton, who was at her husband’s bedside when he died late yesterday of complications in a traffic accident, agreed he should be buried in the European soil he helped to liberate and with the soldier dead of the fighting which smashed down Germany’s last-hope drive into the Ardennes.”

• ‘Ickes Favors Statehood for Hawaii Soon’

“WASHINGTON — Secretary of the Interior Ickes recommended today that Hawaii be admitted to statehood ‘in the immediate future’” and asserted he was disturbed by the “economic control that five families exert over there” and would be better pleased “if it really were a democratic institution instead of an oligarchy.”

Locally

• “Three charming singers known as the Charmettes” — former students of the Cincinnati College of Music — will appear at the 16th annual Elks Charity Ball at the Wilmington High School auditorium along with Tony Capp’s orchestra.”

• Factories in Wilmington announced their closure on Christmas Day including Champion Bridge Co., Irwin Auger Bit Co., Farquhar Furnace Co., Wilmington Casting Co. foundry, Auto Compressor Co., Brown-Brockmeyer Co., and Clinton Metal Products Co. foundry.

• The Cheerful Circle Club met at the home of Mrs. Emmitt Moon including Mrs. William Berlin, Mrs. William Irvin, Mrs. Arthur Probasco, Mrs. Edwin Pennington, Mrs. Ronald Howe, Mrs. Harley Batson and Mrs. Elza Curtis.

• Wilmington’s varsity basketball team fell to Hillsboro 29-24 despite Henry Bonecutter’s 10 points for the Hurricane. Blanchester downed Kingman 38-31 and Sabina bested Port William 36-29 as D. Gallagher scored 17 for Sabina. Jefferson fell to Wayne Township 37-30 and Martinsville defeated Reesville 41-27. Clarksville beat Morrow 31-23.

• Radio programs on Saturday night’s schedule included “Life of Riley”, “The Dick Haynes Show”, “Mayor of the town”, “Saturday night Dance Parade”, “National Barn Dance” and “Grand Ol’ Opry.”

• “Order Your Holiday Wines Now” advertised Zimmerman’s Restaurant with a half-gallon of wine for $2.24 and beer for 12 cents per bottle (15 cents if served).

Members of Quinn A.M.E. Chapel celebrated their mortgage burning on Sept. 26, 1943. The photo, which was taken by Robert McNemar, is courtesy of the Clinton County Historical Society.