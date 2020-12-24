Volunteers scatter kindness and joy to hospice patients, families

WILMINGTON — The volunteers at Community Care Hospice continued their annual tradition of decorating and delivering Christmas trees to patients. They decorated and delivered small Christmas trees throughout Clinton and Fayette counties.

The ornaments placed on the trees were handmade. Crafters of all ages drew, colored, crocheted, sewed, painted and designed the ornaments for patients and their families to enjoy this holiday season.

“We know that this year has been difficult for everyone,” said Missi Knisley, executive director of Community Care Hospice and Ohio’s Hospice of Fayette County. “Thanks to the efforts of our volunteers, we were able to Scatter Kindness™ and spread Christmas joy to the patients and families we are honored and privileged to serve.”

The Christmas trees were hand-delivered to patients at long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and their homes. The not-for-profit organizations also partnered with Goodwill Easter Seals to make and deliver the trees.

“We’re grateful to everyone who volunteered to make ornaments, assemble, decorate and deliver Christmas trees to our patients,” Knisley said. “Volunteers are truly the heart of hospice care, and we are so thankful for their service even through a pandemic.”

For those interested in volunteer opportunities, please call Community Care Hospice at 937-382-5400.

Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice, is a not-for-profit organization founded in 2004 by a group of individuals whose mission is to provide superior hospice care to their community.

Local professionals provide care for patients in a 10-county area surrounding Wilmington. Bereavement and grief support services also are provided to hospice families and to the community, including grief groups.

Patients are cared for in their homes, and extended care and assisted living facilities. General inpatient care is available at Clinton Memorial Hospital, along with access to designated hospice beds at Highland District Hospital.

Some of the holiday scenes at Community Care Hospice. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_SM_CCH_20201222_ChristmasTreeProjectWrapUp_03_3603.jpg Some of the holiday scenes at Community Care Hospice. Submitted photo