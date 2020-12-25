Delivering Christmas cheer: Clinton County foster children receive gifts

Alkermes again fulfilled the Christmas wishes of the children in custody of the Clinton County Job and Family Services’ (JFS) Child Protection Unit.

Because of their generosity, 81 children in the custody of the agency are going to have a brighter Christmas. As in previous years foster parents provided Christmas lists for the children in their care, and the agency provided Alkermes with their Giving Tree Wish List.

“We are grateful to Alkermes for their continued support and generosity to our agency. Their donation makes a difference in the lives of those children who are unable to spend this Christmas with their families. We can’t thank them enough for granting each and every wish of all 81 children,” said Clinton County JFS Director Nicole Rodman.

The agency also received donations for the teens currently in foster care in Clinton County. A church in Gahanna teamed up with Children Services agencies across the state to make sure every teen in foster care receives a gift card.

Ashley Seidler, with Father’s Heart which is part of the Ohio Ministry Network, and her helpers delivered 25 Christmas cards to the Clinton County services agency as well as $50 gift cards for the teens currently in agency custody.

“Despite the difficulties that 2020 has presented, I am amazed to see the kindness that still exists and want to thank all those who have supported us this holiday season,” Rodman said.

Clinton County Job and Family Services is always in need of additional local foster homes. The agency licenses foster and adoptive families who live in Clinton County.

“We strive to keep children in their own community near their families when possible,” said Rodman.

For more information about becoming a foster parent or other ways you can help children in need, please call 937-382- 5935.

