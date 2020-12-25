‘Clinton County Community Champions’: Chamber, CVB trophies honor ‘commitment to our community’

The 2020 “Clinton County Community Champions” (C4) Award recipients received their trophies on Friday, Dec. 18 from the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

“The Chamber and the CVB are so honored to have partnered together in a year that we needed positivity more than ever,” said Dessie Rogers, Executive Director of the Chamber, “We can’t thank everyone enough from our sponsors, to those who made nominations, to those who were honored as an award recipient. It’s an honor of ours to be able to recognize you and be a small part of your hard work and commitment to our community.”

The trophies featured the four “C’s” of the award title and were custom-designed and created by local company, Champion Bridge Company. The Chamber and the CVB look forward to hosting the C4 Awards as an annual celebration of community members and business leaders dedicated to serving Clinton County.

Not pictured in the photos are these C4 Award winners in their respective categories:

• Education —Beth Justice

• Youth — Emily Quallen

• Education — Jenny Hartman

• Healthcare — Pam Bauer/Clinton County Health District

Learn more about the program and 2020 recipients at https://wccchamber.com/c4awards.

A Business Award went to Art House. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Business-Award-Art-House.jpeg A Business Award went to Art House. TinCap Cidery accepted its Business Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Business-Award-TinCap-Cidery.jpeg TinCap Cidery accepted its Business Award. A Business Award went to Rich Corrado of ATSG. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Business-Award-Rich-CorradoATSG-Inc.-.jpeg A Business Award went to Rich Corrado of ATSG. A Citizen Award went to Alex Rhinehart. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Citizen-Award-Alex-Rhinehart-.jpeg A Citizen Award went to Alex Rhinehart. Donna Slone Gumbert accepted a Citizen Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Citizen-Award-Donna-Slone-Gumbert-.jpeg Donna Slone Gumbert accepted a Citizen Award. A Citizen Award went to Jen and Jeremy Kaehler. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Citizen-Award-Jen-and-Jeremy-Kaehler.jpeg A Citizen Award went to Jen and Jeremy Kaehler. Brad Reynolds of Ohio Living Cape May accepted a Healthcare Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Healthcare-Award-Brad-ReynoldsOhio-Living-Cape-May.jpeg Brad Reynolds of Ohio Living Cape May accepted a Healthcare Award. HealthSource of Ohio accepted a Healthcare Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Healthcare-Award-HealthSource-of-Ohio.jpeg HealthSource of Ohio accepted a Healthcare Award. A Non-Profit Award went to the Council of Aging Comfort Meal Program. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Non-Profit-Award-Council-of-Aging-Comfort-Meal-Program.jpeg A Non-Profit Award went to the Council of Aging Comfort Meal Program. Friends of Clarksville accepted a Non-Profit Award. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Non-Profit-Award-Friends-of-Clarksville-.jpeg Friends of Clarksville accepted a Non-Profit Award. A Non-Profit Award went to Lee Sandlin and Kaleb Holcomb. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Non-Profit-Award-Lee-Sandlin-Kaleb-Holcomb-.jpeg A Non-Profit Award went to Lee Sandlin and Kaleb Holcomb. A Youth Award was presented to Autumn Byrd. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Youth-Award-Autumn-Byrd-.jpeg A Youth Award was presented to Autumn Byrd. The Education Award was given to the Clinton-Massie Schools Administration & Staff. Presenting the awards to the winners were Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott, left, and Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dessie Rogers, right. Representing Clinton-Massie Schools was Superintendent Matt Baker. For more photos of winners accepting their awards, visit wnewsj.com. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Education-Award-Admin-and-Staff-of-Clinton-Massie-.jpeg The Education Award was given to the Clinton-Massie Schools Administration & Staff. Presenting the awards to the winners were Clinton County Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott, left, and Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dessie Rogers, right. Representing Clinton-Massie Schools was Superintendent Matt Baker. For more photos of winners accepting their awards, visit wnewsj.com.

Chamber, CVB honor ‘commitment to our community’