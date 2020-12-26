Posted on by

Community Calendar: Drive-Thru Santa to benefit CM Band


photo

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Blanchester community blood drive and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma drive is Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 3-7 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. All registered donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Holiday Hero” face mask, and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero – Give Local, Save Local” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. The rise in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the immediate treatment of critically ill patients. All registered CCP donors receive Kroger $25 gift card and the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/12/web1_Community-Calendar-3.jpg