Community Calendar: Drive-Thru Santa to benefit CM Band

Upcoming local in-person public events are listed below. We recommend you check with each individual event/organization for updates on changes, cancellations or postponements, and for information on safety requirements (masks, social distancing, etc.) for any events you plan to attend.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

• Blanchester community blood drive and COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma drive is Wednesday, Dec. 30 from 3-7 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. All registered donors get free testing for COVID-19 antibodies, the “Holiday Hero” face mask, and the long-sleeve “Hometown Hero – Give Local, Save Local” t-shirt. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220. The rise in coronavirus hospitalizations has created peak demand for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma for the immediate treatment of critically ill patients. All registered CCP donors receive Kroger $25 gift card and the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt.