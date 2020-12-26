Sheriff’s deputies report drug-related incidents, probe several thefts

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 2:45 a.m. on Dec. 18, deputies conducted a traffic stop around U.S. 22 East and Wilson Road in Wilmington/Union Township for fictitious plates. According to the report, a 30-year-old Hamilton female provided false information due to having an active warrant. Charges are pending against her and a 37-year-old Wilmington male due to drug paraphernalia being located. The report indicates a mirror, cup, a snort straw with the substance on it, pills, and a crystal-like substance were seized.

• At 1:56 p.m. on Dec. 20, a Midland man reported tools being stolen off his front porch between Dec. 17 and 18. The incident took place at the victim’s Cuba Pike residence. The report lists two ridged pipe wrenches and a battery charger as the stolen items.

• At 2:02 a.m. on Dec. 20, drug paraphernalia was recovered from a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North and Raycon Drive in Wilmington/Liberty Township. The report doesn’t specify what type of paraphernalia was found. A 42-year-old Wilmington female was listed as a suspect.

• At 11:21 a.m. on Dec. 14, a business on West Curry Road in Wilmington/Liberty Township reported catalytic converters were stolen off of two company vehicles. Two saws and blades were taken as evidence.

• At 11:27 a.m. on Dec. 14, an Adams Township male reported an in-law had been stealing money from his bank account since May 1.

• At 9:13 a.m. Dec. 14, a business on Old State Route 73 in Union Township reported multiple items were stolen and posted online for sale. The report lists battery-heated apparel slippers and a battery-heated apparel glove liner — both ActionHeat brand — as the stolen items.

• At 3:42 p.m. on Dec. 14, a 42-year-old Jamestown male reported someone broke four windows at a rental property on State Route 134 South in Wilmington/Union Township.

• At 11:22 a.m. on Dec. 14, a 42-year-old Jamestown male reported advised his Nomanco trailer was stolen from the 100 block of Jordan Street in Reesville/Wayne Township over the last month.

• At 6:18 a.m. on Dec. 17, deputies responded to the 1400 block of Second Creek Road in Blanchester/Marion Township for a breaking and entering. The report lists a coin purse with $1.34, masks, and various hand tools as the stolen items.

• At 4 p.m. on Dec. 17, a 33-year-old Midland reported her Mastercard was stolen was stolen from her Jonesboro Road residence.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574